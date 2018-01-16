Chrissy Teigen offers to pay McKayla Maroney's $100,000 legal fine if she speaks out against her abuser

As several victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, speak at his sentencing on Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen is doing her part to make sure one of his accusers gets her say. The star tweeted a message to McKayla Maroney offering to pay the fine she’d face for speaking publicly about Nassar.

In October, Maroney posted a note to social media adding her name to a list that now includes more than 100 people who claim Nassar sexually abused them while he was working as the doctor for the U.S. Olympic team.

“Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving 'medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.' It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team Training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport,” she wrote.

As previously reported, Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault and was sentenced in a separate case in which he was found to have received and possessed 37,000 images of child pornography in November. On Tuesday, many of his 140 accusers are giving statements regarding the now-disgraced doctor.

On Thursday, Teigen tweeted her regret that Maroney, who sued Nassar in 2016, cannot be among the voices at that sentencing because she signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of her $1.25 million settlement. If she speaks publicly on the matter, she will be fined a reported $100,000.

“The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla,” Teigen wrote.

Since then, the post has gone viral on Twitter. AOL.com reports that the post received upwards of 7,000 retweets in its first half hour. So far, Maroney has not publicly accepted, denied or even commented on Teigen’s offer.