Meghan Markle's future sister-in-law arrested after allegedly assaulting fiance

Meghan Markle’s family drama does not appear to be ending anytime soon as the future royal plans her marriage to Prince Harry in May.

The former actress’ future sister-in-law was arrested in Oregon on New Year’s Eve for allegedly assaulting her Markle’s half-brother, TMZ reported.

Darlene Blount, 37, was booked for fourth-degree assault into Josephine County Jail following an altercation with fiancé, Thomas Markle Jr. She was reportedly held in jail for a few hours before she was released.

Additional information into the cause of the allegations were not immediately available.

The former “Suits” actress – and her family’s dynamic – has taken over headlines since announcing her engagement on Nov. 27.

Thomas Markle, who shares the same father with the former actress, spoke to the Daily Mail before the alleged altercation. In the interview, he said he has not spoken to his half-sister since 2011 and does not expect an invitation to the wedding.

Last month, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, slammed Prince Harry after he said that his family was the one his bride-to-be “never had.”

Grant fired back that the actress “has a large family who were always there with her and for her.”

The 33-year-old prince and his bride-to-be are set to marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on May 19.