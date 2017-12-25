Expand / Collapse search
Tears as Louisa Von Trapp actress tragically dies on Christmas Eve

By Jon Lockett | The Sun
Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa von Trapp in the "The Sound of Music," is dead at 68.

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich who famously played Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 hit film "The Sound of Music" has died at age 68.

Heather, who was also the widow of actor Robert Urich, had very recently been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to her son Ryan Urich. 

He said his mother died on Christmas Eve, surrounded by her children and family members.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," Urich said.

Cast members actresses Heather Menzies-Urich (L), Kym Karath (C) and Debbie Turner pose during 50th anniversary screening of musical drama film "The Sound of Music" at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian - GF10000040244

"She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this Earth at 7.22pm."

Among those to pay tribute were Kym Karath, who played her sister Gretl in the musical -- which went on to win 10 Oscars. 

Born in Toronto, her first screen credit came in the TV series "The Farmer's Daughter" in 1964. 

