Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife demands $5 million he allegedly owes to kids before he goes broke

The ex-wife of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has asked a New York judge Thursday to demand her ex-husband pay the remaining millions he allegedly owes to their daughters before he goes broke from legal fees.

The lawyer for Weinstein's ex-wife, Eve Chilton, 56, asked a Manhattan Supreme Court judge for Weinstein to pay the $5 million he allegedly still owed their three daughters in child support, Page Six reported. The lawyer, Bonnie Rabin, said the money should be paid before Weinstein goes broke from legal fees.

"We have an almost weekly, if not daily, avalanche of accusations and allegations that make it clear [Weinstein] is going to have little [money] left," Rabin said.

MERYL STREEP POSTERS CLAIMING ‘SHE KNEW’ ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN POP UP IN LOS ANGELES

“He’s pre-paying many, many lawyers many, many millions of dollars to defend himself against these lawsuits all over the world,” she said.

The lawyer cited seven lawsuits the media mogul faced by women who claimed he sexually assaulted or harassed him.

The judge excused Weinstein because his main lawyer could not make it to court that day. The judge said he may order Weinstein to show up and testify regarding his total net worth.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Steven Silpe, argued the producer has never missed a child support payment.

“He’s never not made a payment. He has made every single payment for nearly 14 years,” Silpe said.

Justice Michael Katz was concerned about the finances but said there was “little precedent for such a drastic remedy.”

“If we wait another couple of months, it’s not clear to me if he will be in the same financial situation,” Katz said.

Chilton, Weinstein’s former assistant, married the producer in 1987 before they divorced in 2004, People reported.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN DOWNFALL DOCUMENTARY ALREADY BEING PRODUCED BY BBC

The disgraced movie mogul was reportedly worth an estimated $240 million. Chilton reportedly received $60 million from the divorce, including $50,000 a year to spend on vacations.

Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s current wife, and the producer separated in October following numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him. Chapman could make off with nearly $12 million due to the prenuptial agreement, People reported.

Weinstein has denied the sexual assault allegations.

“Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct,” Weinstein’s lawyers said. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic."