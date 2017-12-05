John Oliver, Dustin Hoffman get into heated spat over sex harassment allegations

HBO host John Oliver got into a heated discussion with actor Dustin Hoffman Monday night over the recent sexual harassment allegations made against him.

“You’ve made one statement in print — does that feel like enough to you?” Oliver asked, in reference to an apology Hoffman made after he was publicly accused by a former production assistant in The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoffman said “it didn’t happen the way she reported it.”

“It’s that part of the response to this stuff that pisses me off,” Oliver responded at the Q & A session commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hoffman’s film, “Wag the Dog.”

“It is reflective of who you were. You’ve given no evidence to show that it didn’t happen. There was a period of time when you were creeping around women. It feels like a cop-out to say, ‘Well, this isn’t me.’ Do you understand how that feels like a dismissal?” Oliver said according to Page Six.

Hoffman fired back, “You weren’t there.”

“I’m glad,” Oliver said.

Hoffman blamed the incident on the atmosphere at the time of alleged abuse.

