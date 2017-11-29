ESPN to lay off 150 people, latest round of cuts at sports broadcasting network

ESPN President John Skipper announced Wednesday morning the network will be terminating approximately 150 employees, bringing the total number of employees the network has let go in 2017 to about 250.

Of the latest round of layoffs, Skipper stated, "We appreciate their contributions, and will assist them as much as possible in this difficult moment with severance, a 2017 bonus, the continuation of health benefits and outplacement services."

The employees that were let go worked in "studio production, digital content, and technology."

A source will knowledge of the situation said the layoffs announced Wednesday are part of an effort to "consolidate resources" at the company.



Skipper said network plans to invest in way to "best position us to serve the modern sports fan and support the success of our business."

ESPN let go several veterans of the network in April including Ed Werder, Trent Dilfer and Danny Kanell in a round of cuts that impacted about 100 employees.

Our source told Fox News that though 250 employees have been laid off this year, the company is still hiring -- just in different departments.

"There are a number growth initiatives going on [at ESPN]," the source insisted.

ESPN has had a somewhat rocky year. The network came under fire in August after they pulled an announcer from a college football game named Robert Lee because his name is similar to that of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The network also faced heat after suspending Jemele Hill in October after she violated their social media guidelines twice for calling on Twitter for people to boycott advertisers over the NFL protests and for calling President Trump a "white supremacist."

ESPN also cancelled "Barstool Van Talk" in October after one episode amid outcry over the Barstool's brand's commentary on women.