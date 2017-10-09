Expand / Collapse search
ESPN’s Jemele Hill suspended from network for two weeks

Fox News
Jemele Hill, an ESPN anchor who called for fans to boycott the NFL, has been suspended for two weeks by the network.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.