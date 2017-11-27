Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals

Meghan Markle's engagement ring from Prince Harry has special connection to Princess Diana

Fox News
Meghan Markle shows off her engagement ring from Prince Harry on Nov. 27, 2017.

Meghan Markle shows off her engagement ring from Prince Harry on Nov. 27, 2017.  (AP)

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has a special connection to her fiancé Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

According to People magazine, the two stones that flank the ring’s center stone are from Princess Diana’s collection. The shimmering center stone is from Botswana, where the couple traveled in August.

Prince Harry’s brother Prince William also proposed with a ring that held sentimental value when he became engaged to Kate Middleton in 2010.

The stunning 18 carat blue sapphire and diamond ring given to the now-Duchess of Cambridge by William belonged to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana tries to get her son, Prince Harry, to smile for the cameras while his brother Prince William squints from the bright sun on August 9, 1988. Looking on are King Juan Carlos and Prince Charles. The two royal families posed for pictures at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta - RTR1JW0Y

Princess Diana sits beside Prince Harry as her other son Prince William squints from the bright sun on August 9, 1988, during their vacation with the Spanish royal family at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca.

Markle showed off her engagement ring on Monday when she posed with Prince Harry during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

PRINCE HARRY IS ENGAGED: ALL THE DETAILS

Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Markle will marry in the spring of 2018. The couple got engaged in London earlier this month after meeting in the summer of 2016 through mutual friends.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show off her ring.  (AP)

They have yet to release details about the proposal.

Markle has played Rachel Zane on USA’s legal drama “Suits” since 2011. Rumors swirled in recent weeks that she was quitting the series. It is not immediately clear what will become of her acting career.

close
Weddings, whether it be celebrity, royalty, or your best friend's, are inescapable aspects of our lives. The rings are a critical detail of the nuptials, but do you know why we typically see it on the ring finger of our left hand?

Origins: Why does the wedding ring go on our left hand?

Weddings, whether it be celebrity, royalty, or your best friend's, are inescapable aspects of our lives. The rings are a critical detail of the nuptials, but do you know why we typically see it on the ring finger of our left hand?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line for throne, behind his father Prince Charles, his brother Prince William and William’s children. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is currently pregnant with the pair’s third child.

 