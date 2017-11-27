Meghan Markle's engagement ring from Prince Harry has special connection to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has a special connection to her fiancé Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

According to People magazine, the two stones that flank the ring’s center stone are from Princess Diana’s collection. The shimmering center stone is from Botswana, where the couple traveled in August.

Prince Harry’s brother Prince William also proposed with a ring that held sentimental value when he became engaged to Kate Middleton in 2010.

The stunning 18 carat blue sapphire and diamond ring given to the now-Duchess of Cambridge by William belonged to Princess Diana.

Markle showed off her engagement ring on Monday when she posed with Prince Harry during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Markle will marry in the spring of 2018. The couple got engaged in London earlier this month after meeting in the summer of 2016 through mutual friends.

They have yet to release details about the proposal.

Markle has played Rachel Zane on USA’s legal drama “Suits” since 2011. Rumors swirled in recent weeks that she was quitting the series. It is not immediately clear what will become of her acting career.

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line for throne, behind his father Prince Charles, his brother Prince William and William’s children. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is currently pregnant with the pair’s third child.