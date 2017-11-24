Mark Levin on cable news rivals: ‘We’ll actually have an audience’

Syndicated radio talk show personality Mark Levin will join Fox News with a weekly, weekend primetime show titled, “Life, Liberty & Levin,” and signaled that he is ready to hold court on the Constitution, take on the left and drop the gavel on CNN when the program debuts in February.

Levin plans on sitting down with “people of consequence” for in-depth, long-form interviews. He said his guests won’t always be “prominent” household names but will be experts in whatever topic is impacting Americans each week.

“The areas that I have a particular interest in are founding the Constitution and the Declaration,” Levin said.

Levin is aware that he shares much of his loyal fan base with Fox News, as both audiences want “solid, strong content” that is “interesting, entertaining and informative.”

“All too often, some of the other cable channels and networks treat their audiences like they’re buffoons and they spoon feed them talking points and clichés.” Levin said. “That’s certainly not something that Fox does. It won’t be something that I do.”

The “Life, Liberty & Levin” show will be different from competition on MSNBC and CNN, but he admitted he doesnn't know how - as he doesn’t want the liberal news networks.

“I don’t even know what they run at 10 p.m. on Sundays and I expect that that overwhelming majority of Americans don’t either,” Levin said. “One of the differences, I hope, is that we’ll actually have an audience.”

Levin, who served as an adviser to several members of President Ronald Reagan's cabinet, has a particular bone to pick with CNN.

“They don’t really have a strategy. They just have a knee-jerk approach, which is pro-Democrat, anti-Republican, pro-Democrat candidate, anti-Republican candidate, anti-Trump, pro-anybody who is anti-Trump,” Levin said. “To the extent I see any CNN programming, it’s very thin on substance and very heavy on propaganda.”

The newest Fox News host continued: “I don’t think, for the most part, that the hosts are particularly substantive or well-prepared. That’s based on a snippet of viewing because I don’t spend a lot of time watching CNN.”

Levin also hosts the third largest nationally syndicated radio program in America, “The Mark Levin Show,” which airs on over 300 stations across the country and satellite radio. The show will not stop and listeners shouldn’t expect anything to change because of his new Fox News gig.

“It will be totally unaffected,” he said. “The Sunday show will be special and unique. It’s another platform where I can advance ideas, values and principals in a thoughtful way to an increasing number of people.”

Levin has won numerous awards including the American Conservative Union’s Ronald Reagan Award, the Media Research Center’s William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence, and the Gene Burns Memorial Award for Freedom of Speech.

“Life, Liberty & Levin” will air on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET and is scheduled to debut in February.