Gal Gadot responds to Brett Ratner controversy, will return as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has directly addressed reports that she’s refusing to be a part of a “Wonder Woman” sequel if embattled producer Brett Ratner and his production company are a part of it. Luckily for fans, it doesn’t seem like that will be an issue.

As previously reported, Gadot said she wouldn’t be a part of the movie unless Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment after a bombshell article from the L.A. Times revealed multiple women who went on the record with reports of misconduct against him.

The star appeared on “The Today Show” to promote her third appearance as the famed DC Comics superhero in “Justice League” when she was asked point blank about whether she’d be a part of the sequel if Ratner wasn’t booted. Fortunately, The Hollywood Reporter already noted that the producer was severing ties with Warner Bros. among the allegations, making Gadot’s ultimatum a bit of a moot point.

“At the end of the day a lot os been written about my views and the way that I feel. Everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything, but the truth is that there’s so many people involved in making this movie and they all echoed… the same sentiments,” she says in the clip below. “So, everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out, you know?”

As Deadline reports, Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment was not previously on board to finance “Wonder Woman 2” like it did the first “Wonder Woman,” which ended up being a breakout hit for Warner Bros. and DC. It seems that the star will not only go on to appear in the sequel, which is rumored to take place in the 1980s, after the character’s adventures in World War I. Director Patty Jenkins will reportedly return, but a release date and official title has not been released.