O.J. Simpson reportedly booted from Las Vegas hotel after drunken disturbance

O.J. Simpson is out of jail, but isn’t staying out of trouble. The star was reportedly booted from his Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday after allegedly causing a drunken disturbance.

According to TMZ, the 70 year old reportedly got drunk and hotel staff claim he was being disruptive to other customers at the Clique bar located inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

Eventually, glasses at the bar broke because of the former NFL star’s behavior, prompting a call to hotel security. When they arrived, O.J. was reportedly nice and cooperative with them as they removed him from the premises. The outlet notes that he’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.

Representatives for the hotel did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

As previously reported, Simpson was released from jail last month after serving nine years for a botched hotel robbery in 2007. Simpson became an infamous household name in 1995 after he went on trial for the murder of his estranged girlfriend and a waiter. He was later found not guilty of the charges in one of the most controversial rulings in American history.

Since he’s been out, O.J. has reportedly been frequenting bars and other social gatherings in Las Vegas. He was granted parole upon his release and it’s unclear at this time if the incident in the hotel will affect his parole standing in any way.