'Veronica Mars' actor Brad Bufanda commits suicide at age 34

Brad Bufanda, known for his roles in "Veronica Mars" and "A Cinderella Story," committed suicide on Wednesday.

He was 34 years old.

TMZ confirmed the news via Bufanda's rep but could not offer details.

Multiple outlets said he jumped off of a building in Los Angeles and was found by a passerby.

TMZ reported he left a note near where he jumped.

Bufanda’s manager Kirsten Solem told Deadline: "We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time."

According to his IMBd page, Bufanda was currently filming "Stan the Man."

Some fans took to social media to send their condolescences.

One user wrote, ""This is absolutely heartbreaking."

While another said, "RIP Brad Bufanda. Awful.