Prince Jackson rushed to hospital after motorcycle crash

Prince Jackson was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on Thursday after getting into an accident on his motorcycle. Fortunately, the star seems to be OK, all things considered.

According to TMZ, the son of late pop star Michael Jackson was riding his Harley Davidson bike through Los Angeles in some light rain when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. He exhibited some minor injuries, including a nasty-looking cut on his leg, so he was taken to the hospital for doctors to check him out.

"Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to college this morning, November 2nd, in Los Angeles," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "He suffered some injuries but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly."

While in the ambulance, he took a picture of his feet strapped to a stretcher that he later posted to Instagram with the caption, “Well sh--.”

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Fortunately, doctors patched him up and reported no serious injuries. The star reportedly managed to get to his class at Loyola Marymount University on time.

As Us Weekly notes, Prince has become an avid motorcycle enthusiast as of late. In September, he began posting videos of his rides on YouTube. He also shared a photo of his sister, Paris Jackson, on the back of his bike that month as well.

Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Jackson was 12-years-old when his father, Michael Jackson, died of cardiac arrest in 2009. He is now 20 years old today.