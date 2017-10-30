Kevin Spacey slammed by Rosie O'Donnell: Comedian claims 'we all knew'

Rosie O'Donnell said like with Harvey Weinstein "we all knew" about Kevin Spacey's alleged antics. Her statements come after former child actor Anthony Rapp accused the "House of Cards" actor of sexual harassment.

Rapp said in a report Sunday that he was 14 years old when Spacey made a sexual advance toward him. Spacey responded to sexual harassment allegations dating back to 1986 from the "Rent" actor saying he does not remember the alleged encounter.

O'Donnell tweeted to Spacey on Monday, "u don't remember the incident - 30 years ago? - f--k u kevin - like Harvey we all knew about u - I hope more men come forward."

Comedian Wanda Sykes, who is a lesbian and outspoken member of the LGBT community, also sounded off on Spacey on Twitter early Monday saying that he can’t “choose’ to hide under the rainbow.”

Spacey came out as gay after being accused by Rapp.

Spacey's response to Rapp read, "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Spacey said he has had relationships with both men and women throughout his life and chooses “now to live as a gay man.”

The criticism against Spacey was widespread.

Frank Rich, a writer for New York magazine and executive producer for "Veep," tweeted, "This is changing the subject. Rapp's charge is pedophilia."

Rapp told Buzzfeed News that in 1986, Spacey, a fellow Broadway actor at the time, invited Rapp to his apartment for a party. Later in the evening, Spacey, then 26, allegedly “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance,” according to the report.

Rapp said he pushed Spacey off of him, went to a bathroom and closed the door, thinking: “What is happening?” He told Spacey he had to go home, to which Spacey allegedly asked if Rapp was “sure” he wanted to do that.

Rapp, who came forward less than a month after accusations against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein led to his Hollywood downfall, said he decided to speak out “not to simply air a grievance … but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent.”