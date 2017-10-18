'Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals secret 5-year battle with breast cancer

In 2012, “Facts of Life” star Mindy Cohn found out she was battling cancer.

“I was walking around my neighborhood in Los Angeles and I suddenly got so tired,” the actress recalled to People magazine. “I just couldn’t go anymore. This was before Uber was really a thing, so I texted my friend Helen Hunt and said, ‘Something’s wrong with me. I need help.’”

She said after going to the doctor she found out she had breast cancer.

“It was breast cancer,” she said. “I kept that secret for a long time.”

The 51-year-old underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy to battle the illness.

“I’ve always been an optimist,” she told People. “But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back... I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it.”

These days, she is cancer-free and healthy.

After taking some time off from acting, Cohn is ready to get back into the biz.

“I’m feeling great,” she said. “And I’m so ready to get back to working. I think I’m a good actress, and I have a lot to offer. I’m excited to see what I get to do next!”