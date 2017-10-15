Woody Allen on Weinstein scandal: 'You don't want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere'

Hollywood director Woody Allen spoke to the BBC about producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been recently accused of sexual harassment and rape.

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved," the filmmaker said. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up.”

According to the BBC, Allen said he hoped the disclosures would result in "some amelioration."

“You also don't want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” the filmmaker said. “That's not right either.”

“But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation,” he continued.

“No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness,” Allen, who has long denied molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow, told the BBC. “And they wouldn't, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie.”

Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct toward women has been detailed in several reports, among them Ronan Farrow's expose for the New Yorker. Farrow is Allen's son.

Weinstein has denied claims of non-consensual sex.