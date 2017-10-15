Harvey Weinstein: UK police investigate three further sexual assault allegations

Disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein is facing new sexual assault allegations, and British authorities are investigating the mogul, according to reports Sunday.

A woman was the victim of three alleged assaults that took place in 2010, 2011 and 2015, according to London’s Metropolitan Police force.

“On 11 October, Merseyside Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service,” a Scotland Yard spokesman told Deadline in a statement. “It is alleged that a man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 1) in the late 1980s in west London. On 14 October, further allegations were made against the same man. It is alleged that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 2) in Westminster in 2010 and 2011, and in Camden in 2015."

Weinstein wasn’t named by the police force, but British actress Lysette Anthony says she reported to police Wednesday that Weinstein raped her at her home in London in the late 1980s.

“Have just reported an historic crime to @MerseyPolice ..feel sick.. so sad..,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Speaking to the Sunday Times of London, Anthony claimed she was left feeling “disgusted and embarrassed” after the alleged attack.

A former Miramax employee also alleges that Weinstein raped her in a basement in 1992, the Mail on Sunday reported.

“He grabbed me and he was so big and powerful. He just ripped my clothes away and pushed me, threw me down,” the woman, who is now in her 50s, alleges.

That woman was reportedly considering making a complaint with authorities.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein told the Mail on Sunday that the mogul “obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Other reports detailing Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct toward women were published this month, including in the New York Times and in the New Yorker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.