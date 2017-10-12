Powerful head of Amazon studios accused of making extremely lewd remarks to married lesbian mom

An Amazon studio executive is facing major sexual harassment accusations from a TV producer who claimed that he made extremely lewd comments to her during a studio party, saying: “You will love my d—k.”

Isa Hackett, a producer for Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” told The Hollywood Reporter in a report published Thursday that programming chief Roy Price propositioned her in July 2015.

In one incident, the lewd comments started during a cab ride to the party -- and came even after she told him she's a lesbian with a wife and children, the magazine reported.

Hackett claimed Price did not stop once they arrived at the party and even approached her and loudly said, “Anal sex!” in her ear.

Hackett reported the incidents to studio executives who brought in investigators to look further into the allegations, The Hollywood Reported added. Hackett said she was never made aware of the outcome but also said she never saw Price at any more events.

“We take seriously any questions about the conduct of our employees,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “We expect people to set high standards for themselves; we encourage people to raise any concerns and we make it a priority to investigate and address them. Accordingly, we looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved.”

There was no immediate response from Price. The Amazon executive also has faced pressure over a lack of hit original series for his company.

The allegations came just as actress Rose McGowan lashed out at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a Tweetstorm claiming the studio ignored her claims that Harvey Weinstein raped her.

In a string of fiery tweets, McGowan said she repeatedly warned the studio about “HW” and “begged” the company not to work with the movie mogul but was told by an unnamed studio executive that “it hadn’t been proven.”

The actress also alleged Amazon Studios killed a show she planned to write and direct after she heard “a Weinstein bailout was in the works.”

“I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing,” McGowan tweeted. “I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.”

Amazon Studios has yet to respond to McGowan's claims.