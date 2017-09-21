Prophets of Rage release music video featuring President Trump as Hitler

The politically driven rap super group Prophets of Rage has released a controversial music video featuring President Trump photoshopped as Adolph Hitler.

The rap/rock band consists of members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill. It's video posted on September 20th, "Hail to the Chief,” features POTUS' superimposed head on Hitler's body while Vice President Pence is shown giving a thumbs up.

Other disturbing imagery includes segregationist George Wallace alongside black men lynched in front of the White House with the words "Trump Tower" written across it.

Trump is also depicted as a cowboy shooting Hillary Clinton, who has a target painted on her.

“Hovering over. Looking over the shoulder. Suspense suspect. Who got next game. Hanging us by the necks. Hold onto your purses and wallets. By George, he’s the new Wallace. Show no shame, no malice. Wondering who’s this new Alice," raps band member Chuck D.

Reactions on social media were predictably all over the map.

One Twitter user wrote, "This video is amazing."

But another thought the band would be angry with whoever was in the White House.

"Dude Dave Grohl could be president and y'all would have a prob with it."

Another viewer thought the video was plain old "garbage."

"That was absolute garbage. It's always sad to see legends of music sell out for money. Times must be tough. Bulls on parade regurgitation."

This is not the first time "Prophets of Rage" has raged against the President.

Tom Morrello said in a recent interview: "My hope is that this Trump/Pence regime brings into existence a movement that not only dethrones it, but a movement that helps create a more just and decent country."

The band formed in May 2016, and has been continually outspoken about their dislike of the President. They even kicked off their American tour in Cleveland during the Republican Convention.