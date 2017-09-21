Gwyneth Paltrow slams Goop critics: 'Bring your A game'

Gwyneth Paltrow first launched her luxury/health guide Goop in 2008 as a weekly email newsletter, but it has since transformed into a business empire.

However, the 44-year-old still faces backlash whenever she suggests her lifestyle tips, involving slathering on bee sting facials and buying $795 floral maxi dresses.

The Oscar-winning actress told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday she’s tired of the negative feedback.

“I’m interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections,” she explained. “If you want to f—k with me, bring your A game."

The CEO and mother of two insisted being a star makes it harder to also be recognized as a serious businesswoman.

“[Being a celebrity] makes [doing business] much more difficult,” said Paltrow. “For the business I’m creating, it’s an obstacle I always have to overcome… For this model — where I’m trying to make Goop bigger than me and its own brand — you become inextricably linked. I’m a target in a way most entrepreneurs are not.”

Paltrow did admit that her star status does offer plenty of perks for leading a successful business.

“I don’t know many young entrepreneurs who can call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger, [Facebook COO] Sheryl Sandberg or [Airbnb founder] Brian Chesky, and they are kind enough to waste a little bit of their day to help me. So in that respect, my celebrity has been a huge asset.”

Paltrow does have a message for her haters: Goop is only going to get bigger

“We want to take Goop international, we want to get this TV show right, and we have a lot of key hires to make,” she revealed. “And we are looking to open another store.”