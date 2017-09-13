'View' co-hosts slam critics of Hillary Clinton's marriage but Trump-Melania relationship fair game

When Hillary Clinton was a guest on Wednesday's episode of "The View," the show's co-hosts made one thing very clear: "Mind your own business" when it comes to Clinton's marriage.

The former presidential candidate appeared on the ABC talk show Wednesday to discuss her new memoir titled "What Happened."

In the book, Clinton addresses critics of her marriage to Former President Bill Clinton. The co-hosts asked Clinton what she would say those on the right that think she should have divorced her husband when his infidelities were revealed.

"I hear that people say 'They have an arrangement.' It's called a marriage," Clinton responded. "There have been a lot more happy days than sad or angry days, and I am very proud and grateful that I am married to my best friend."

Clinton's response was met with cheers and chants of "Mind their own business" from the ladies of "The View."

While they appear to support a "mind your own business" policy when it comes to the Clintons’ marriage, the policy does not apply to the Trumps’ union.

The talk show hosts have previously made many comments about President Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump.

In March the co-hosts discussed a video of Melania at the inauguration in which she stopped smiling as her husband was no longer facing her. Jedidiah Bila noted “there’s something weird” about the Trumps’ relationship and compared them to a couple she knows that got divorced.

Sara Haines suggested Melania was simply trying to avoid wrinkles by only smiling when necessary. “Very smart model move,” she said.

Joy Behar chimed in asking, "What's their relationship like? Is [Melania] suffering from Stockholm syndrome? He's got her as, like, a hostage up in Trump Tower. She’s like Rapunzel. Let down your hair, Melania!"

On a May episode of "The View," the hosts discussed a video of Melania Trump swatting away her husband's hand as he attempted to hold it while disembarking Air Force One when they arrived in Israel.

“The first couple just stepped off a plane in Israel hours ago and there may be no peace in the Middle East between the two of them,” Whoopi Goldberg said. "In a rare move, he went to hold her hand, which she apparently slapped away."

Behar remarked, "She can’t stand him" later saying, "He always lets her walk behind him … he’s such a non-gentleman to the girl."

Behar also made vulgar comments about the Trump's marriage while she was a guest on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in June.

"But I feel sorry for her," the 74-year-old said of Melania's decision to remain in New York City through the end of the school year. "She had to sleep with him once. At least once she did. And then when she was in New York and we had to pay a million dollars a day to keep her here because she doesn’t want to sleep with him, we have to pay for that. I didn’t like that."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.