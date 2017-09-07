Pierce Brosnan says he'll never play James Bond again: 'That's another man's job'

Many fans still recognize Pierce Brosnan as 007 and he’s proud of the title. However, don’t expect him to order a martini shaken not stirred anytime soon.

The 64-year-old Irish actor starred as British secret agent James Bond in four films from 1995 until 2002. British actor Daniel Craig took over the iconic role in 2006.

“The sheer brilliance of going to work each day and being a part of that movie magic, [which has] such a strong legacy was a huge responsibility,” Brosnan told Closer Weekly.

Still, Brosnan insisted he has no desire to suit up for the beloved character again.

“That’s another man’s job,” he explained. “Daniel Craig is a magnificent James Bond."

Craig has starred in four Bond films so far and is gearing up for his fifth, which is set to premiere in 2019. He told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert earlier this year that movie would be his last.

“I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait,” he confirmed.

These days, Brosnan is keeping busy working on a sequel to “Mamma Mia!” opposite Meryl Streep. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is due in 2018.