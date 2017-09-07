Co-stars who couldn't stand each other

Despite having strong on-camera chemistry the “Live” talk show hosts had a very public break up. In April 2016, the NFL Hall of Famer blindsided the ex-soap star by leaving the show to take a full-time position at “Good Morning America.” Ripa took a hiatus from the show and returned with a monologue that didn’t hide her disappointment in Strahan. He told People Magazine of the feud, “The most disappointing thing to me was that I was painted as the bad guy, because I value the way I carry myself. I don't want people to see me as 'Oh, he just ran out, just left them there.' That's just not true."