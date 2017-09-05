Megan Fox on getting in shape for Frederick's of Hollywood: 'It was a struggle'

Megan Fox may be baring nearly all for legendary lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood, but the actress-turned-model admitted getting her body in camera-ready shape wasn’t so simple.

The 31-year-old star gave birth to her third child in August 2016. Since then, Fox has had a no-nonsense approach to fitness.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

“I worked out really hard,” Fox told Extra TV Sunday. “This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs.”

Fox added, “I haven’t slept in almost a year. There’s not one night that I have slept through the night. I’m still breastfeeding and he wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up, get in bed also.”

A post shared by Frederick's of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Fredericks of Hollywood announced Fox as their co-owner, collaborator, and global ambassador in 2016.

“Frederick’s of Hollywood is an American original and an iconic lingerie brand, known for its avant-garde, innovative designs and notable influence on pop culture,” she announced at the time. “I look forward to partnering with the Authentic Brands Group team to reintroduce this legacy brand to an expanded global audience through new creative and a revitalized approach to sexy lingerie.”