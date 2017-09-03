entertainment

A lack of new releases causes U.S. box office to suffer

Associated Press
Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard."

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard."  (AP)

With no new wide releases, Hollywood basically took the Labor Day weekend off and put an end to a down summer movie going season.

In its third weekend at the top of the charts, the R-rated action pic "The Hitman's Bodyguard" added $10.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The horror pic "Annabelle: Creation" took second place with $7.3 million.

The Weinstein Company took spots three and four, with the crime drama "Wind River" in third with $5.9 million, and the animated family film "Leap!" in fourth with $4.9 million. Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky" rounded out the top five with $4.4 million.

And Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" returned to theaters for its 40th anniversary. Playing in 901 locations, the sci-fi classic earned $1.8 million.

