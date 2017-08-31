'It' horror movie can't scare real-life clowns

A clown may be getting ready to terrify viewers across the country on September 8th when the film adaptation of horror writer Stephen King’s “It” premieres in theaters, but real-life clowns aren't afraid of the film.

“It” tells the story of children mysteriously disappearing from the sleepy town of Derry, Maine. A group of preteens unite and band together to square off against Pennywise, a murderous clown responsible for wreaking havoc.

King’s frightening tale was first brought to life in 1990 as an ABC miniseries that starred English actor Tim Curry as the shape-shifting evil entity. The Hollywood Reporter recently reported his depiction may be to blame for a rise of coulrophobia, or clown phobia. In 2016, there were menacing clown sightings across the country that were highly publicized.

A post shared by IT Movie 🎈 (@itmovieofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The upcoming adaptation of “It” stars 27-year-old actor Bill Skarsgard.

“’It’ seems like it may have planted the original seed to portray clowns as ‘scary,’” said World Clown Association president Pam Moody. "Since then, countless Hollywood movies and television shows have jumped on board with characters of their own. So basically, it is old news to us.”

Whether “It” ultimately proves to be a box office hit or flop, Moody insisted professional clowns aren’t concerned over possible lack of work due to fear.

A post shared by IT Movie 🎈 (@itmovieofficial) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

“Personally, I don’t feel that it will have that much impact on the ‘professional clown community,’” she insisted.

She added, “True professional clown begin with a ‘heart’ of a clown. The costume and makeup is secondary to that. We are not scary or offensive. Our goal is to bring humor and laughter to a hurting world."