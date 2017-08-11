Taylor Swift trial: Ex-bodyguard testifies he saw DJ grope singer

A former bodyguard for Taylor Swift said he saw a ex-DJ David Mueller her reach under the singer's skirt during a 2013 pre-concert meet and greet photo session.

But Greg Dent testified Friday he did not take any immediate action because he generally took his cues from Swift and she gave him none.

Dent said he was a few steps away from Swift at the photo-op and watched everyone who came in and left.

Dent said Mueller groped Swift under her skirt a moment before a staff photographer took a photo of Swift, Mueller and Mueller's then-girlfriend.

He says the photo shows Swift trying to move away from Mueller. Swift testified the photo captured the exact moment she was groped.

The pop superstar testified for about an hour on Thursday, sometimes using unflinching language in giving her account of what happened.

Swift used the word "ass" dozens of times on the witness stand as she told jurors that Mueller groped her.

Mueller sued Swift after her team reported the alleged assault to his bosses at a country music station. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. Mueller testified he did not grope Swift.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.