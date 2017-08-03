Rapper The Kidd Creole arrested for fatal stabbing of homeless man

The Kidd Creole, one of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York City.

The 57-year-old, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was arrested Wednesday night on murder charges, police said. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

The stabbing happened in midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight on Monday. Police said the 55-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his torso. It's not clear what sparked the stabbing.

Police described the victim, who lived in a shelter, as a level 2 sex offender. His identity has not yet been released.

Video shows a handcuffed Glover, his gray hair pulled back into a tightly-wound pony tail, being escorted out of a police precinct Wednesday night.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, "The Message." The group was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap act to be inducted into the hall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.