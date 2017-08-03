Gene Simmons tells Justin Bieber to 'get a life'

Justin Bieber went from being on a worldwide tour to being on an apology tour on social media for canceling his remaining show dates, but one rock legend Gene Simmons isn’t feeling sorry for the “Sorry” singer.

The Kiss guitarist told TMZ on Wednesday that Bieber should, “Get a life. You don’t have to worry about anything. You’re rich. In case you didn’t notice, you’re white. You’ve got white privilege... You have nothing to complain about.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Still, the 67-year-old said added he wishes Bieber well.

Simmons said, “He’s young; he’s got lots of fans.”

JUSTIN BIEBER TRIES TO EXPLAIN HIMSELF

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The photographer then told Simmons that Bieber has been spotted wearing his tour merchandise to which the rocker responded, “It’s called the Beverly Hills blues.” The musician instantly created a tune singing, “My limo is late and I just can’t wait. My mansion is…oh c’mon!”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Bieber posted a message to his 90 million Instagram followers explaining his reason for quitting the tour.

Bieber stated the chance to make his life and career more "sustainable" ultimately led him to cancel the rest of his "Purpose" world tour.





