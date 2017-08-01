'The Bachelorette' recap: Men tell all

Before "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay was set to reveal which of the three final guys won her heart, the already eliminated men gathered for a wild "Men Tell All" special.

After the suitors had competed for the love of the first black bachelorette, they discussed a racially-tinged controversy that had happened during the season.

In next week's finale of the ABC reality show, viewers will see Rachel choose between Peter, Bryan, and Eric.

But first, on the Monday night special, the castoff men were ready to dish!

No feud was as memorable as that between white country boy Lee and black pro wrestler Kenny and they got into it again on the tell-all show moderated by host Chris Harrison.

Kenny said all the contestants had all agreed ahead of time to respect each other, but Lee broke the rules.

However, DeMario Jackson, who himself hit the headlines over a "Bachelor in Paradise" sex scandal (which he did NOT mention at all during the "Bachelorette" special) was confused, saying Lee was nice to him.

Off camera, controversy had erupted when disturbing tweets from Lee regarding race and gender were exposed.

Lee apologized to Kenny for their bitter battle on the show.

Kenny, whose adorable daughter joined him on the special, claimed, "I never thought it was a racist thing…" with Lee, adding, "I don't have any ill will."

Lee said he was disappointed in himself and had truly wanted to focus on Rachel.

But Harrison read aloud some of Lee's explosive tweets, which had the studio audience outraged.

One of them compared women to dogs and another snarked, "Guys, when is the last time you saw a pretty feminist?"

In another tweet, as Harrison noted, Lee wrote, "What's the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has a sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces."

Tennessee native Lee sighed, "I feel like I have a lot to learn."

"I don't like racism at all…it bothers me inside," Lee claimed. "I do denounce those Tweets."

DeMario shouted that they were "racist ass tweets," adding, "You compared the NAAACP to the KKK! That's blasphemy. That's stupid, bro!...That's disrespectful to compare the f***ing KKK who burned and hung crosses in people's front lawns to the NAACP."

The audience cheered after DeMario told Lee, "I want to sit you down and give you f***ing history 101!"

Lee said that wasn't how he really felt but the other guys forced Lee to think more about it, with Anthony charging, "You're not acknowledging…the racism in your behavior."

Lee finally said, "I'm sorry for saying those things when I was ignorant. That tweet was racist and I denounce it."

Kenny said he was willing to help Lee become a better person and the two rivals hugged, with the southern songwriter admitting he'd made mistakes.

When Rachel made an appearance at the end of the special, she told Lee he had squandered his opportunity: "I hope that in watching it back [on TV], you realize that you were a part of something so great. But in case you didn't, please know that you can exit stage left and meet me backstage and I will be more than happy to give you a black history lesson, a lesson on women's rights."

Lee replied, "I'm sorry, Rachel."

Also on the Monday show, Dean, who was eliminated just before the finale, confronted her about getting the boot right after she said she was falling in love with him.

Rachel insisted she had meant it, and yet, he didn't make her final three.

Fans will see who Rachel chose in the end –and if there is a big proposal--next Monday night.