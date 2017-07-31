HBO hacked, 'Game of Thrones' script possibly leaked online

HBO has suffered another cyber-attack.

Variety reported Monday that hackers broke into the networks of HBO and may have leaked unreleased episodes of several shows, including a script for next week’s “Game of Thrones” episode.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the network confirmed. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler addressed the incident in an email to employees, calling it “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.” He added the issue is being addressed by “senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts.” He also called the efforts to solve the hack as “nothing short of herculean.”

It’s still unclear who is behind the recent hack, but it is not the first time HBO has faced a similar battle.

Entertainment Weekly reported that back in 2015, the first four episodes of "Game of Thrones" leaked online before the premiere of Season 5 after review DVDs were sent to the press.

Consequently, HBO halted the practice of sending any episodes in advance.

That same year, several clips also leaked ahead of time from overseas HBO distributors. Images of Jon Snow’s death were also found online before the finale aired.

And just a couple weeks ago, a “Game of Thrones” trailer aimed to be screened at Comic-Con leaked onto YouTube in advanced of its highly anticipated release.