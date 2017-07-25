Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry post job ad on LinkedIn

The British royal family is hiring and they’re using LinkedIn to find a worthy candidate.

Prince William, his wife Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, along with younger brother Prince Harry are looking to hire a new senior communications officer for their Royal Foundation.

While the job ad was posted 15 days ago, Fortune reported Tuesday nearly 1,000 people have already applied, with almost 50 applicants in the past day alone. The position has currently attracted 6,285 views on the employment-oriented social networking site.

The Duke and Duchess toast Her Majesty The Queen at the garden party in her honour at the Ambassador's Residence in Berlin. 🥂 A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

“This role will work both reactively and proactively to manage the daily news flow to the media, ensuring items are accurately and positively reported and received by audiences via traditional, digital and social media,” said the listing.

The position is a mid-senior level full-time job based in London. The chosen candidate will also be required to conduct research for special projects, participate in “strategic discussions,” as well as provide support to the overall communications team.

“Applicants must have extensive experience within a marketing, media or PR office, with a relevant degree (or equivalent qualification) and, ideally, have experience of working with the charity sector,” added the listing. “The ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgement whilst exercising caution, is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.”

William and Kate share two children: 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Prince Harry has stirred headlines recently for his current relationship with “Suits” actress Meghan Markle.

Do widzenia Polsko! Thank you for a wonderful couple of days in your country 🇵🇱 We had a fantastic time! #RoyalVisitPoland A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

A rep for the royal family did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.