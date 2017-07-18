Britney Spears on being a single mom: 'My kids come first, always'

Britney Spears may be recognized as a pop princess throughout the world, but to her two preteen boys, she’s just mom.

“My kids come first, always,” the 35-year-old told PEOPLE. “There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men. I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life’s adventures with them.”

My lovies 🌷 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 31, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The singer shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline: 11-year-old Sean Preston and 10-year-old Jayden James. The couple separated in 2007.

While Spears and Federline have co-parented for years, she added that “the balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge” as a single mom.

My two little rascals make me laugh every day 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

“I always do my best to plan my schedule around my family whenever possible,” she said.

Despite her high-profile career, Spears is happily enjoying her role as a parent and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love watching them play sports and just running around with them,” she said. “We have a lot of fun together. We love having a beach day together.”

Mastering the art of silly faces 😁😜🤔 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

As for the biggest lesson she hopes to pass on her children, Spears told the magazine, “I have always taught them that beauty comes from within.”