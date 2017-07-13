2017 Emmy nominations: Who was snubbed?

The 2017 list of Emmy nominations was released on Thursday morning but social media users weren't entirely pleased.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld” both led the nominees with each receiving 22 bids. Breakout drama “This is Us” received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since “The Good Wife” in 2011.

HBO’s “Veep” continues their reign as the most-nominated comedy in television history while FX’s “Feud” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” each scored 18 bids.

But some shows were left hanging out to dry. HBO’s “The Leftovers” which just wrapped its final season was left out of nominations all together. FX’s critically acclaimed drama “The Americans” was left out of the drama category but the show’s stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys both scored acting nods.

Many Twitter users said HBO’s “Insecure” and its creator Issa Rae, who stars in the comedy, were snubbed as well. The show debuted last fall and is about to premiere its second season.

“Bummed to see Issa Rae snubbed by the Emmys but she will get her day, I’m sure,” one Twitter user wrote.

Despite “This is Us” receiving 11 nods, many social media users said actress Mandy Moore was snubbed out of a best actress nod.

“Mandy you should have been nominated too, you are simply amazing on the show! Totally blown away by your acting,” a Twitter user wrote.

A&E’s “Bates Motel” and its stars Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga were also left out of the nominations despite constant praise for the performances.

Twitter pointed out that Winona Ryder of “Stranger Things” did not receive a nomination but Shannon Purser, who played Barb on the show received a nod, despite appearing in just five episodes.

“How did Winona Ryder get snubbed but Barb got nominated, she was in the show for 3 minutes,” a Twitter user wrote.

Many social media users were also upset Netflix’s revival of “Gilmore Girls” did not receive any nominations as well as its star Lauren Graham. The show’s other star, Alexis Bledel, received a nomination but for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“Modern Family” was trending on Twitter after receiving its eight nomination for “Outstanding Comedy Series” despite the show’s declining ratings, according to the Washington Post.

“Emmys: I seriously do not understand how Modern Family still gets nominated as best comedy. It’s time passed. Where is Insecure?” one Twitter user wrote.

The 2017 Emmys will air on Sept. 17 and will be hosted by late night show star Stephen Colbert.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.