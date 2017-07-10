Ashton Kutcher slams claim he was spotted cheating on Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher decided to call out Star Magazine for a report that featured images and a headline that implied he was cheating on his wife Mila Kunis.

Kutcher tweeted an image of a page from the magazine that read "Hey, Ashton! Who's the girl?"

He explained in his tweet that the woman in the photos was his cousin, mocking the tabloid and writing that it lacked "integrity."

It wasn't the first time Kutcher made headlines over the weekend.

The star plans to host a Facebook Live discussion on Monday about women in the workplace. He faced backlash for some of the questions he suggested should be part of the conversation such as, "What are the Rules for dating in the work place? Flirting?"

On Friday, he wrote that he "offended some folks" with his post and apologized, adding that he is looking forward to having the "open live conversation."