'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke compares sexism in Hollywood to 'dealing with racism'

The mother of dragons may get some fans fired up with her recent statement.

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke sat down with Rolling Stone where she discussed her personal experiences with sexism in film and television.

“I feel so naïve for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism,” the 30-year-old told the magazine. “You’re aware of it, and you’re aware of it, but one day, you go, ‘Oh my God, it’s everywhere!’ Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, ‘Wait a f-----g second, are you… are you treating me different because I’ve got a pair of t-ts? Is that actually happening?’ It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated different. But I look around, and that’s my daily life.”

The British actress acknowledged that not only was she Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 2015, but her role in the fantasy drama involves her character appearing nude.

“It doesn’t stop me from being a feminist,” she insisted. “Like, guess what? Yes, I’ve got mascara on, and I also have a high IQ, so those two things can be one and the same.”

She also pointed out her role as Daenerys Targaryen is one who’s poised to win the game of thrones.

“Women have been great rulers. And then for that to be a character that I’m know to play? That’s so f-----g lucky,” she explained. “Anyone who seems to think that it’s not needed need only look at the political environment we’re all living in to be like, ‘Oh, no, it’s needed. It is needed.’”