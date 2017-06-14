Selena Gomez talks religion: 'That word freaks me out sometimes'

Selena Gomez has a difficult time discussing religion.

“It’s hard because I don’t know if it’s necessarily that I believe in religion as much as I believe in faith and a relationship with God,” the 24-year-old actress/singer recently admitted on the “Zach Sang Show” during an interview published on Tuesday.

“I’ve never been the person that’s like, ‘this is what it should be,’” she added. “I’ve just experienced things in my life where there are holes in things that nothing else can fill and I know that if I didn’t have the faith that I had it wouldn’t have gotten me through some of the hardest times in my life… That word freaks me out sometimes, you know.”

However, the one thing that doesn’t seem to bother the former Disney child star too much these days is the paparazzi’s fascination with her, especially when she’s wearing daring see-through styles. According to Gomez, while the attention can be frustrating, there are just more important things in the world to be concerned about.

“… It happens,” she explained. “It’s life I don’t really anticipate any of it, I think it’s hilarious and I think it’s also really awkward,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it. I think it’s just one of those things where I get it, but I also feel weird complaining about it because it’s such a… I don’t know they can do so much more in the world right now and that’s the last thing people should be worrying about but, it’s alright, it is what it is, I guess.”