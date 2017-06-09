Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough says it was her choice to pursue an acting career

Even though she's the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough said it's always been up to her whether or not she pursued a life in showbiz.



“I didn’t feel like I had no choice, but… it was something that was attainable to me,” the 28-year-old actress told the New York Daily News. “As opposed to a lot of people I hear are like ‘Oh, I thought I’d never be an actor.’ It didn’t feel as unattainable, because I was around a lot of it.”

Keough explained that unlike her grandfather, or even mother Lisa Marie Presley, she wanted to chase her passion for acting — not music. That’s why she isn’t concerned with constant reminders that she’s related to The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“I’m a generation removed, so I don’t feel that pressure very hard,” she said. “I’m also just trying to act. I think if I was a musician, maybe that would be a stressful thing, but I don’t really feel that.”

Keough is poised to appear in six films this year alone. Her only horror movie, titled “It Comes at Night,” is scheduled to premiere June 9.

Keough previously starred as a young escort in Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience.”

“It’s not something you see as a lead character on a TV show,” she shared in 2016. “I wouldn’t say [my character] is extremely likeable or morally correct. She’s very controlling, manipulative and kind of selfish and likes sex. It’s kind of a character you see more for a man, and it kind of drew me to the show.”

However, Keough admitted she felt uncomfortable to have some of her family watch the series.

“I don’t really want to show men in my family the show to be honest,” she revealed. “My mother has seen the show. She likes it. She’s pretty progressive. She understands art.”