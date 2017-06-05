War Machine: Ex-MMA fighter gets life in jail for beating Christy Mack

Former mixed martial arts standout War Machine — who was convicted of sexually assaulting and kidnapping his ex-porn star girlfriend — was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with possibility of parole after 36 years.

The fighter, who legally changed his name from Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver during his MMA career, had faced a life sentence without parole following his conviction in March for brutally attacking ex-girlfriend Christine Mackinday — better known as former porn star Christy Mack — and her male companion Corey Thomas after finding the couple in bed in her Las Vegas home.

Appearing before the court Monday, a tearful Mack said that she did not know how long of a sentence would make things “feel right,” but that no amount will stop her from fearing for her life.

“I don’t know if my life will feel complete in 12 years or 30 years and neither do you, but I do know when he gets out he will kill me,” Mack said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqueline Bluth asked District Judge Elissa Cadish to sentence Koppenhaver to 32 years to life in prison.

Prior to being formally sentenced, Koppenhaver addressed the court, saying he regretted the attack every day and that something was “not right” in his head, “plain and simple.” He also asked Cadish if she received a letter he sent to the judge.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t seriously regret all of the things that I did,” Koppenhaver said. “I was a very, very lost and very empty person.”

