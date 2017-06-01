Chloe Grace Moretz apologies for body shaming ad

Chloe Grace Moretz apologized Wednesday after viewers accused her upcoming animated film of body shaming women.

The 20-year-old actress wrote on Twitter that she had talked to producers for the film “Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs” about the marketing choices, including a shocking billboard appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

The ad depicted a tall, thin woman in red heels next to a shorter, heavier version of herself holding her heels. The tagline promoted a Snow White who was no longer beautiful.

The controversy didn’t end there. A trailer posted by South Korea-based Locus Creative Studios showed two dwarfs hiding in Snow White's bedroom watching her undress after a night out. After kicking off her red heels, the Snow White character is shown as a heavier woman lounging in her underwear.

The company removed the trailer from its YouTube channel after social media users slammed the ads.

Locus apologized for the billboard and trailer in an email. The company also announced they will terminate the current promos.

"Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty," the studio said.

Moretz wrote that she stands behind the film's script, which is meant to share a powerful message to young women.

"The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me," Moretz wrote. "I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

The film has no release date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.