'Baywatch' movie slammed by critics

Looks like “Baywatch” may need some saving by theater-goers this weekend.

The film reboot, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron and Kelly Rohrbach, has been getting poor reviews by film critics before its May 25 release.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck called the movie “a big-screen reboot so lifeless and mechanical that even its end-credits outtakes are not amusing.”

The New York Post’s Reed Tucker added that despite “a few amusing stabs at satire,” the filmmakers “use the beachy setup as little more than a vehicle for generic hard-R and gross-out gags.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Chris Nashawaty called the screenplay a “lazy barrage of sad-trombone product-placement gags and red-band boobs-and-boners jokes.”

And while “Baywatch” does feature some former cast-members, including David Hasselhoff, it wasn’t enough to keep viewers interested.

“A lot of humor just doesn’t connect and tries way too hard…” explained USA Today’s Brian Truitt. “[Priyanka] Chopra, whose villainess seems bored by the whole situation, would rather be eviling it up in a James Bond movie, and the fireworks-laden climax is full of punch but leans predictable and lacks excitement. This flick might be bigger than the original ‘Baywatch’ — from the production budget to its stars’ muscles — but lacks the cheesy fun.”

“Baywatch” wasn’t a complete bust for reviewers, though. Scheck did reveal that Johnson should be praised for his acting efforts.

“Johnson employs his big toothy grin, effortless charm and surprising comic gifts to make the film almost watchable,” he said.