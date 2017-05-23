FCC will not take action against Stephen Colbert over controversial Trump joke

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday that it will not take any action against CBS Corp’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after receiving thousands of complaints about a May 1 broadcast.

“Consistent with standard operating procedure, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has reviewed the complaints and the material that was in the subject of these complaints,” said a statement from FCC spokesman Neil Grace, as reported by Variety. “The Bureau has concluded that there was nothing actionable under the FCC’s rules.”

#FIRECOLBERT TWITTER CAMPAIGN GAINS STEAM

The 53-year-old talk show comedian previously made a joke about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was bleeped before airing, which prompted complaints and even a campaign on social media to convince CBS to fire Colbert.

During the show, Colbert criticized Trump for abruptly ending an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson.

"Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine," Colbert said during his profranity-laced rant. "You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--k holster."

Fans immediately took issue with Colbert's final joke, with some calling the comedian homophobic.