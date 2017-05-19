Kate Upton reveals she's 'still not confident in a bathing suit'

Kate Upton may be one of the most famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models, but that doesn’t mean she always feels great in a bathing suit.

The bride-to-be told Yahoo! Style that she struggles with body image issues.

“I’m still not confident in a bathing suit. That’s why you eat healthy and work out, to feel your best. You always have struggles. It’s not like I always feel my best. Everybody has moments where they don’t feel confident in a bikini … When I don’t feel my best, that’s OK,” said Upton.

KATE UPTON: IT'S OK NOT TO LOVE YOURSELF EVERY SECOND OF THE EVERY DAY



“The Other Woman” actress also talked about the high beauty standards of the fashion industry.

“Honestly, because coming from the fashion world, weight — when I first started modeling — was very important. How much you weighed, how much you needed to lose, whatever it was,” the 24-year-old said. “[Agents] insinuated, always.”

Upton has not been immune to body scrutiny.

Early in her modeling career, she said she tried to appease critics who thought she should look a certain way.

KATE UPTON PRAISES 'SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT DIRECTOR FOR CONFIDENTLY POSING IN HER BIKINI ON INSTAGRAM

She told Glamour in October 2016, “At first I tried to diet to become their image, but eventually I realized that it wasn't realistic—that this is just the shape of my body. So I had to block them out."

Upton is now more confident and won't be dieting for her wedding, she recently revealed.

She is engaged to Justin Verlander.