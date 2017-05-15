Kate Upton reveals she won't diet before her wedding: 'I never get on a scale '

Kate Upton knows her fiancé Justin Verlander is the “perfect partner” for her, and she won’t be doing any pre-wedding dieting as she prepares to walk down the aisle, she recently revealed to People.

In terms of her look on her wedding day, she said, “Justin is so supportive and I don’t think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way. He’s a lover, not a judger.”

Upton is confident in her body and won’t be trying to make any drastic changes before her big day.

#turksandcaicos #funinthesun A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

“I never get on a scale because you can’t judge yourself for how much you weigh,” she told People. “What really matters is how good I feel.”

She spoke to People after attending the recent Pronovias bridal fashion show in Barcelona, revealing she was in the early stages of wedding planning.

“This is the first time I’m actually looking at dresses,” she said. “This is the perfect place to start because they’re so known for wedding dresses. It’s an iconic place so I can figure out where I’m going to go on my special day.”

Last night @pronovias wearing a gorgeous gown from their #Pronovias2018 collection, thank you for such a wonderful evening! #PronoviasFashionShow A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Upton, 24, revealed her engagement to the Detroit Tigers pitcher in May of 2016.

She revealed at the 2016 Met Gala that he proposed to her just before baseball season and she was "excited to finally be able to share it with the world."

