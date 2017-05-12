Trump slams Stephen Colbert, calls him a 'filthy,' 'no-talent guy'

President Donald Trump went after Stephen Colbert after the late night host made a crude joke about him on his show May 3.

"You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says," Trump told Time Thursday. "And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching."

Trump said Colbert's comments "only build up my base" and "helps me."

"The guy was dying," Trump added. "By the way, they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better."

Colbert, whose show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET, wasted no time responding to Trump's interview saying "I won" on his show Thursday night.

"Mr. Trump, there’s a lot you don’t understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained, admirably restrained. But now you did it… I won."

The feud began when Colbert made a risque reference to Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which prompted calls for a boycott and an FCC investigation. Colbert said two nights later that he might have changed some of his language, but didn't apologize for the attack; the late-night host said he was angry with how Trump treated CBS "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson in an interview.

The FCC did not return Fox News' request for comment regarding their investigation.

According to Neilsen, Colbert's CBS "Late Show" had its widest margin of victory over NBC's "Tonight" show since Colbert's debut week in September 2015. The CBS show averaged 3.06 million viewers last week, which was up 12 percent from the previous week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.