'Sons of Guns' star Will Hayden gets life for rape

Former "Sons of Guns" star Will Hayden will spend the rest of his life in prison after his April conviction for raping two girls in Louisiana.

According to multiple media outlets, 51-year-old Hayden was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently in addition to 40 years to run consecutively. The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore He says Hayden is not eligible for probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Hayden was found guilty April 7 on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape for raping two young girls over the course of two decades.

The accusations and Hayden's arrest led to the cancellation of the television show. Hayden was also removed as owner of his company, Red Jacket Firearms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.