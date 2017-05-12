Kylie Jenner flaunts her figure in racy magazine pics

Kylie Jenner, who hasn’t been shy about showing some serious skin on social media, took to her Instagram page to promote her latest photoshoot for Flaunt Magazine.

The starlet wore a tight hot pink one-piece bathing suit in one snap and a thong and crop top paired with dramatic high heeled booties in another.

The racy shoot was snapped by Brendan Forbes, and she was styled by Jill Jacobs.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family has been known to share some racy pics online. She often posts sexy selfies.

She stars with her famous family on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” but she has fast-become one of the most-famous members of her family, nearing Kim Kardashian’s popularity status.

