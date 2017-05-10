Goldie Hawn reveals how she and Kurt Russell make it work, talks sex and monogamy

Goldie Hawn is opening up about how she and Kurt Russell make their relationship work.

“Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex,” Hawn told People magazine during a sit-down chat. “If you don’t nurture that, and remember, you’re done.”

Hawn shared her views on monogamy, describing her relationship with her long-term partner. She and Russell have never married.

“Monogamy is a very tough order,” she told the mag. “You’re in the prime of your life, you are attracted to other people, potentially, you have fantasies about that. It really runs the risk, if you will, if you’re not aware that you could maybe screw up a really good thing by doing that.”

But being aware of those feelings has kept their relationship strong, she explained.

“I’m sure I’ve been party to it, and Kurt’s been—we’re all normal this way. It’s like, ‘You really liked that guy, didn’t you?’ Or the woman says, ‘You were looking at her.’ My answer would be, ‘Of course. Why not? She’s beautiful.’ Would you want a man who doesn’t look? Who doesn’t feel inspired by the beauty or the curves of a woman’s body? Or the way she is? I mean, come on. We’re human beings. There is, I guess, an elasticity to the relationship. Otherwise it’s going to break, just like a rubber band.”

Hawn said she was first attracted to Russell in the early ‘80s because he was “so good-looking” and not a womanizer.

But it was the effort he put in with her kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson, that won her over for the long haul.

“What really got me was when I watched my kids when they’d come to the set and how he was with them. He was amazing with them. He was such a natural.”

Russell recently revealed he and Hawn had sex on their first date.

He made the revelation on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show, “Harry,” in April.

“We were having sex when the police walked in,” he revealed, explaining that the two had snuck off into Hawn’s under construction home. “…That was our first date. It was a lot of fun I can’t believe it was a long time ago.”

Last week, Hawn and Russell were honored with side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

