'Flip or Flop' spinoffs revealed: Meet the pairs behind the show

Get ready for a whole lot more of HGTV's smash hit, "Flip or Flop."

The show, which started with former couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa, is expanding to five more cities, starting this year. Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas are all getting their own version of the series, starring different pairs, who are not necessarily married.

HGTV has been quietly developing the "Flip or Flop" franchise, which first aired in 2013, for more than a year. The first series to launch will be "Flip or Flop" Vegas -- featuring 34-year-old husband and wife team Bristol and Aubrey Marunde -- which premieres on April 6. Aubrey is a real estate expert and designer, while Bristol is the contractor and handles design as well. Bristol is also a former MMA fighter.

Judging by the sneak peek of all the different spinoffs above, the new series promise to never have a dull moment!

Meanwhile, HGTV is currently in production for season seven of "Flip or Flop" starring Tarek and Christina, and the two have no plans of stopping despite their separation.

ET spoke to Tarek, 35, last week, when he talked about where his relationship with Christina stands today. Interestingly enough, he didn't rule out a reconciliation between the two in the future.