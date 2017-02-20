Angelina Jolie discusses Brad Pitt divorce for the first time: 'I am coping'

Angelina Jolie spoke out for the first time since her shocking split from Brad Pitt last year.

The actress said it has been a "difficult" time for her family in an interview with the BBC released Sunday.

"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time," Jolie shared. "We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

Jolie said she is coping by focusing on her six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

PITT: JOLIE EXPOSED OUR KIDS

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation," she said while in Cambodia to promote her new film "First They Killed My Father," which she directed.

She continued, "My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

When asked where the 41-year-old sees herself in five years, she said she hopes to be "just standing."

JOLIE: PITT TERRIFIED PUBLIC WILL LEARN TRUTH

Aside from traveling around the world with her children, Jolie said she hopes in five years her children will be happy and "doing really interesting things."

"I hope...I represent the right things to my children, and give them the right sense of what they’re capable of," Jolie said. "Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world, where they have a really good sense and become rounded people."

Jolie and Pitt announced their separation in September 2016. They married in 2014 after first getting together in 2005 while Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.